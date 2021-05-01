The Pingo Doce supermarkets once again held mega promotions this May 1st, Labor Day, in which the customer is given a discount that reaches 100 euros in a purchase of the same value.

As is already a tradition on this day, Pingo Doce launched a promotional campaign to mark this Saturday’s holiday, motivating a shopping spree that this morning is already leaving the large areas crowded, as JM found in several places.

In the stores located in the shopping centers La Vie and Anadia, the turnout is enormous, with long queues.

According to Pingo Doce, this Saturday, when you buy 100 € “you get everything back” on the Poupa Mais card, namely 20 € on the spot and another 10 € every month until December. The same if you spend 50€ and half the amount back each month.

From Jornal Madeira