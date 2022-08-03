APRAM calls for voting in Madeira as the best cruise destination in Europe

In recent days, the Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM) has intensified the call to vote Madeira as the best cruise destination in Europe in the “World Cruise Awards”, whose voting period ends next Sunday.

The call to vote has been made through campaigns in the various media and social networks, namely Instagram and Facebook, as well as large posters placed at strategic points in the city of Funchal.

Madeira is ‘competing’ alongside Athens, Barcelona, ​​Croatia, Kotor (Montenegro), Lisbon, London, Monaco, Nice, Costa D’Azur, Oslo and Rome, seeking to win an award that recognizes excellence in the global cruises. In this context, the chairman of the board of directors of APRAM, Paula Cabaço, considers this appointment “an honor and recognition of the work carried out in the Region, in favor of cruise tourism“.

Last year, in just three months (October, November and December) the Port of Funchal was the national leader in the movement of cruise ship stopovers, registering 113 stopovers, which translated into 114,767 passengers and 70,815 crew passing through Madeira.

In the high season for cruises, between October and May, the ports of Madeira recorded 294 calls, 17 more than in the comparable season of 2018-2019. Even so, the total number of passengers (273,699) was still below the pre-pandemic period, which, according to APRAM is “due to the constraints imposed by the companies themselves”.

