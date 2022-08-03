TAP Aborts Landing

TAP Aborts LandingTobi Hughes·3rd August 2022Madeira News The TAP flight from Lisbon aborted its landing due to the wind on the East Side of the island. The flight now waits for calmer conditions to try again. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related