Madeira among the most sought after areas for luxury real estate

The luxury real estate company reached a sales volume of 377 million euros in Portugal. The most requested areas in 2022 were “the city of Lisbon, the line area (Estoril, Cascais and Oeiras) but also the Algarve, the island of Madeira and Porto”,

The average transaction price was around 1 million euros. The main buyers were foreigners, who accounted for 52% of sales, with emphasis on the North Americans, British, Germans and French. They were the ones that bought the most homes in the segment in 2022.

From RTP Madeira

