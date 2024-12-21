Market Nights liven up Madeiran festival

In the village of São Vicente, the ‘Market Night’ begins at 4pm, with stalls selling local crafts and products. The traditional entertainment starts at 7pm with regional artists.

The opening of the ‘Market Night’ begins at 6 pm, to the sound of the Ribeira Brava Municipal Band, on the seafront of the village of Ribeira Brava, with many stalls selling traditional Christmas delicacies.

The Prazeres Supply Market is the stage for the ‘Calheta Market Night’. Doors open at 6pm for the sale of agricultural products, and from 7pm there will be musical entertainment and a performance by Pedro Mafama.

The charity concert held by the Madeira Conservatory Symphony Orchestra and Ninfas do Atlântico will take place at 6 pm at the Madeira Congress Centre.

On the eastern side of Madeira, more precisely in Machico, the ‘Market Night’ begins at 8:00 pm. There will be traditional Madeiran music and Christmas cuisine.

From Jornal Madeira

