Of the 43 cases of active infection, one is admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. “A patient was, this morning, admitted to the inpatient unit dedicated to Covid-19 due to the worsening of his health condition,” said the vice president of IASaúde, at this Wednesday’s press conference. “This is a patient with comorbidity, that is, with a basic disease that requires additional health care in the hospital context,” said Bruna Gouveia. “This patient, at this moment, is already stable and is undergoing treatment for his health condition in the unit dedicated to Covid-19”, she added.

The remaining patients “maintain mild symptoms and remain in isolation, 11 of them at home and 31 in a hotel,” added the vice president of IASaúde.

Since February 29, 1,142 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been analyzed in the Region, 976 of which had a negative result. At this time, 70 suspected cases are still awaiting laboratory results.

From DN