Madeira again did not register new positive cases for Covid-19, informed the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, during the daily press conference.

It is the fifth consecutive day that the region does not report any new cases of coronavirus. There have been 86 positive cases so far during the pandemic.

Still 43 cases recovered and 43 cases still active.

The regional secretary of Health admitted that the security fence installed in the parish of Câmara de Lobos can be lifted at the end of the 15 days, that is, on May 3rd.

Pedro Ramos said that the decision will, however, depend on how the parish will evolve over the next few days.