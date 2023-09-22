Friday FotoTobi Hughes·22nd September 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Tracy Chesney for these photos, and message. I just love the way items are re-used on the Island. Here, driftwood from storms washed up on Praia Formosa made into art, for all strolling past to enjoy 🙂 Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related