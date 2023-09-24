Polling stations have already opened and Madeirans are already choosing the next regional parliament

Madeirans have already started voting to choose deputies for the next legislature of the regional parliament. There are 292 polling stations distributed across the 54 parishes in the Region.

A total of 253,865 voters can vote in these elections, 248,519 on the island of Madeira and 5,346 on the island of Porto Santo, according to information released by the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Administration last week.

There are 3,893 fewer registered voters than in 2019, during the last Regional Legislative Elections, a decrease felt mainly on the island of Madeira, with 4,087 fewer potential voters. On the contrary, in Porto Santo there was an increase of 194 voters.

As the most populous municipality, Funchal presents itself as the one with the most voters able to exercise their right to vote in this vote. According to the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are 104,917 voters; Santa Cruz follows, with 39,705; Câmara de Lobos, with 32,402; Machico, with 19,804; with the top 5 closing with Ribeira Brava, which has 13,974 voters. The municipality with the fewest registered voters is Porto Moniz, with 3,020.

