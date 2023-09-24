Fire scares residents in Campanário

Fighting a considerable fire in Campanário, in the municipality of Ribeira Brava last night started just before 1am

The alert for flames at the Pedra site, near Capela da Glória, was given at 00:15 this Sunday, September 24th, mobilizing six operational personnel and two vehicles from the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Mixed Fire Brigade.

The fire plowed through a bush area, close to houses, may have originated from fireworks launched during the Festa de Nossa Senhora do Bom Despacho.

The fire was eventually extinguished at 4am.

From Diário Notícias

