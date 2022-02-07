Hospital summary

Madeira recorded, yesterday, another death associated with covid-19. This is the 180th death since the beginning of the pandemic in the Region. These are data up to 11:59 pm on 6 February, having been released today.

The numbers presented by SESARAM also account for 641 hospitalized in the Region’s hospitals, of which 66 are hospitalized in multipurpose areas of covid-19 and 3 in the intensive care unit for patients with covid-19. Among the patients admitted to intensive care, there are 2 unvaccinated and 1 fully vaccinated.

There are fewer hospitalized with covid-19 than those registered on Saturday, when 71 people were in the multipurpose unit.

From Diário Notícias

