FREE PUBLIC TRANSPORT FOR YOUNG PEOPLE BETWEEN 12 AND 23 YEARS OLD AND THE POPULATION OVER 65 YEARS OLD IN FUNCHAL

Free passes for young students over 12 years old and up to 23 years old and over 65 years old, residing in Funchal. The two measures, which will come into force in the next Municipal Budget, were announced this morning by Pedro Calado, president of the Funchal City Council (CMF), at the conference ‘Mobility and Urbanism: Reinventing the City!’, which closes the European Mobility Week, at the Municipal Assembly.

This is an investment of 2.5 million euros by Funchal in mobility, the objective of which is to encourage the use of public transport, as well as greater mobility without using your own vehicle, especially during peak traffic periods in the city of Funchal. Funchal.

Thus, starting next year, the Funchal municipality will pay the social pass to students between 12 and 23 years old, this, it should be noted, for those over 12 years old, since up to this age the Regional Government it already does.

“We have to look at young people, especially university students, and the first measure we are going to present is to include free public transport within the municipality from 12 to 23 years old”, said the mayor, adding that the free measure will be extended, so it will also apply to the population over 65 years of age.

“We are going to encourage, through retired people, pensioners, those who have a disability pass, a free policy”, he pointed out.

Taxi for over 75s

The third measure will cover those over 75 years of age. “We are studying an agreement, especially with the taxi sector, to promote the use of up to four free journeys per month, up to a maximum value of between 10 and 12 euros”, reinforced the mayor, adding that the objective is to prevent people over 75 from staying at home and being able to carry on with their normal lives.

“Therefore, with these three measures that we are going to take both for young students, for people over 65 years old and also for people over 75 years old, we intend to promote a lot of the use of public transport, the free use of this transport and greater mobility according to with what we want, which is a city friendly to longevity and with conditions to retain young people”, he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...