So last week I was in the new park at Garajau, early morning as I’m trying to do some exercise between drinking lol lol lol

Anyway, while there the guy from the Camara of Santa Cruz I guess, was emptying the bins, and he just took the 3 colour bins and emptied them all into one black bin bag, so there really is no need to decide what bin you need to put your plastic or paper as it all goes to the same place in the end.

This is not the first or last time I have seen or heard stories about this. Put your comments below on my blog, if you see this on Facebook click through to my blog and leave your comments if you have seen similar situations.

Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  2. Maggie B Reply

    This needs taking up with the relevant city and regional authorities, Tobi. Well spotted.,

  3. David Kennedy Reply

    Same thing in an Hotel in Caminha far far north of Portugal. 2 week stay and every day the coloured bins were emptied into one bag.

  4. G Reply

    It’s just lip service to EU regulations, I’ve seen posts of people filming this in action to sham the local authorities. They blame the individual even if he has been instructed to do so. The recycling attitude on the island is very different to the UK where it is drummed into us to recycle, but if the people are seeing the binmen doing this, it’s hard to blame them. Very sad😔

  5. Pauline Reply

    Same thing sometimes happens when our recycling at home gets emptied we keep glass separate and half the time it all goes in same wagon, what’s the point.

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      Years back we had 3 glass recycling bins at the end of out street. A white bin for clear glass, a green bin for green glass and a brown bin, for you guessed it, brown glass. The truck used to come along and one-by-one lift each one and empty them into the same container!

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

