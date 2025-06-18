Solidarity campaign to collect animal food at Forum Madeira

A charity campaign to collect animal food is taking place at Forum Madeira until 30 June. The shopping centre is thus joining the ADOPT ME campaign, promoted by Funchal City Council.

The local authority’s campaign encourages the adoption of animals waiting for a new family at the Vasco Gil Municipal Kennel. Forum Madeira is reinforcing its support with a simultaneous campaign to collect dry food, pâtés, biscuits and other foods for the dogs and cats still waiting for a home.

The collection point is located in the Central Square (Floor 0) and “is available to anyone who wants to contribute with a simple but meaningful gesture”.

This initiative is part of the ‘Green is the New Black’ movement, which “promotes more conscious and sustainable practices, reaffirming Forum Madeira’s commitment to causes that have a positive impact on society and the planet”.

