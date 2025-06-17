PSP makes the largest seizure of synthetic drugs in Porto Santo

The PSP Madeira Regional Command reports that on June 14, in the city of Porto Santo, it seized a large quantity of synthetic drugs at the departure of the ship Lobo Marinho.

As part of the exchange of police information between islands, Porto Santo police inspected and intercepted two women involved in drug trafficking when disembarking from the aforementioned vessel.

One of them, aged 30, born and resident on the island of Madeira, was in possession of 1938 individual doses of a synthetic drug known as “Bloom” and 160 individual doses of a synthetic drug known as “Gorby Mix”, which were seized.

The citizens were made defendants and subject to an Identity and Residence Term, since it is necessary to carry out laboratory examinations on this type of drugs, so that their nature can be confirmed.

The investigation process will follow under the guidance of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and if the suspicions of drug trafficking are confirmed, they will be presented for trial.

This is the largest seizure of synthetic drugs recorded on the island of Porto Santo by the PSP, with the market value of the sale of this product estimated to be around 40 thousand euros.

This operation marks the beginning of the inspection operations that will be carried out by the PSP during the summer season, in the landing area of ​​the ship “Lobo Marinho”, due to the constant exchange of police information regarding the movement of citizens between islands.

