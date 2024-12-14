Mother and Daughter lie about abandoned puppies

A few moments ago, Ajuda a Alimentar Cães reported that it had received a communication from a woman that a female dog and six puppies had been abandoned at the door of her mother’s house in Machico.

“No matter how much they try to deceive us, we managed to discover the truth,” the association began by revealing on its social networks, stating that the animals, in the end, had been abandoned by the complainant’s own mother.

“We discovered at the scene that the dog belonged to the mother, she is two years old and had a microchip. We don’t like being lied to and we really wanted to leave,” criticizes the entity, explaining that it only didn’t do it for the good of the animals. “The owner is leaving, she says, for good. We don’t know if it’s another lie but seeing that they are desperate to get rid of the dog and the babies to the point of inventing so many lies, we prefer to keep them before the worst happens,” it adds.

The dogs are currently at the Ajuda a Alimentar Cães shelter receiving the necessary care.

From Jornal Madeira

