Weather for Sunday

Dorothea🌀

The Spanish Meteorology Agency AEMET, named the depression located south of the Azores Dorothea, will affect directly the Canary Islands with strong winds, this depression will also affect the Azores and Madeira tomorrow, Sunday, with rainfall.

Tomorrow we will have rain on and off though the day, no weather warnings issued yet though.

The wind will be another problem, and looking at wind Guru, the Airport could have a difficult day, with nothing much landing. This is just my thoughts, and a warning to be prepared if you are travelling.

Monday Afternoon, could also be difficult at the airport, but things can always change as we get closer.

