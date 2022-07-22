FORECAST POINTS TO 40 THOUSAND PEOPLE AT THE PSD PARTY

On the sidelines of the visit he made this afternoon to the service teams at POCIR, Pedro Ramos revealed that “about 40 thousand people” are expected at the PSD Party on Sunday, in Chão da Lagoa.

The official notes that he is setting up a security and rescue operation, with several teams from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, the Portuguese Red Cross and the Public Security Police. “All care must be taken into account, especially at the level of surveillance and prevention in fighting fires and pre-hospital means”.

Like this: Like Loading...