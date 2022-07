Next week fuel prices will drop again in the Region.

A liter of IO95 Gasoline costs 1.889 per liter, a decrease of €0.052. In the case of Road Diesel, it goes from €1,802 per liter this week to €1,789 per liter next week (25.07.2022 to 31.07.2022). With regard to Colored and Marked Diesel, it will cost €1.425 per litre, less €0.014.

