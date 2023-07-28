TELMA ENCARNAÇÃO FEATURED ON THE COVER OF SEVERAL NATIONAL NEWSPAPERS

The Madeiran Telma Encarnação, who made history this Thursday by becoming the first footballer to score for Portugal in a women’s football World Cup, is now on the cover of several national newspapers.

In the newspaper Público, for example, it reads ‘The first goal ever was Telma Encarnação’. In Diário de Notícias de Lisboa the highlight is ‘Telma Encarnação goes down in history. From imitating CR7 to scoring in the World Cup’.

Already in today’s print edition of JM we can see how Câmara de Lobos, where the player is from, celebrated Telma’s goal.

