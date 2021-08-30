Thanks to Dietmar for the graphs. Click below for each. Madeira and Portugal

Finally, the incidence rates on Madeira seem to be going down again, even if the imported pandemia on Porto Santo is still on a level above 450 new cases per week and 100000 residents. This shows how small communities may be hard hit by just a small number of imported cases that have been detected too late.

On the Portuguese level, the development seems also positive, given the slowly falling incidence rates in all regions (except Alentejo, which seems to be trailing behind the whole nation). Especially, the continuous falling of incidence in the Lisbon area will – if continued adequately – be a great relief for the country.

Best regards from Calheta

Dietmar Weiss