Porto Santo Line cancels tomorrow’s trips due to bad weather

Porto Santo Line informs that, due to the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo, which could jeopardize the safety of its passengers and the ship, tomorrow’s trips have been cancelled.

Therefore, the Funchal – Porto Santo 8:00 am and Porto Santo – Funchal 7:00 pm trips are cancelled.

To change tickets to another date, passengers can contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, weekends 9:00 am to 1:00 pm / 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm (closed on public holidays).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...