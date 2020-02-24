The unexpected operation of boarding about 800 passengers on the cruise ship ‘AIDAnova’, transferred from the Canaries to the Port of Funchal, is going on “without problems”, indicates the Administration of Ports of Madeira (APRAM) on its Facebook page, noting that the vast majority of passengers arrived yesterday and stayed at several hotel units.

It should be remembered that this operation should have taken place in the Canaries, but it was transferred to Madeira due to the dust that affects the Spanish islands.

From DN