Santa Cruz already shines for Christmas

The municipality of Santa Cruz, particularly the city center, is already lit up and lively for the 2024 Christmas festivities. The inauguration took place last night, and downtown Santa Cruz was packed with people to see the lights.

The lights and typical Christmas scenes of the season brought many people to the event organized by the Santa Cruz City Council, which highlights that there will be “inconstant elves on the streets by the Bolo do Caco Theater, followed by the presentation of a video mapping by Glitch Visual Artists and the presentation of the lights and Christmas pictures”, which took place at 7:30 pm.

From Diário Notícias

