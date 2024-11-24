Rain reached orange warning levels in Chão do Areeiro

The rain that fell this morning reached orange warning levels in Chão do Areeiro.

Vitor Prior, director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory, revealed that the highest rainfall values ​​in one hour were recorded in mountainous regions, with the Chão do Areeiro meteorological station recording 26 litres per square metre (mm) in the space of one hour.

There were also other stations where the rain reached yellow warning levels, namely in Pico do Areeiro (16.3 mm), Pico Alto (15.2 mm), Santana (12.3 mm), São Vicente (12 mm) and Funchal (10.2 mm).

In 6 hours, the highest value within the orange was in Chão do Areeiro (48.5 mm). In yellow were Pico do Areeiro (37.9 mm), São Vicente (36.6 mm) and below yellow, but with significant values ​​Santana (24.3 mm) and Prazeres (24.2).

As for the wind, it blew quite intensely in Areeiro, reaching 128 km/h, in Caniçal (104 km/h), Madeira Airport (102 km/h) and in Porto Santo (71 km/h).

During the early hours of the morning, a significant number of lightning strikes were also recorded.

Victor Prior says that the weather should improve from the morning onwards.

