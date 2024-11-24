Madeira could receive the title of World’s Best Island Destination for the 10th consecutive time today

Today, after 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, Madeira could be awarded for the 10th consecutive time as the Best Island Destination in the World by the World Travel Awards (WTA), whose annual gala takes place in Funchal, more precisely at the Savoy Palace, and where many of the winners of the awards that will be given at the event converge.

“Madeira is making final preparations as it prepares to host the 2024 World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony today the 24th November,” the WTA website announced. “Leaders from the global travel and tourism industry are gathering in the capital Funchal to find out who among them has been named the best of the best in the industry.”

He added: “The gala evening marks the climax of the WTA Grand Tour 2024, a global search for the best travel and tourism organisations, with regional ceremonies held in Berlin, Dubai, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Manila and Diani Beach, Kenya. The Grand Final sees the WTA regional winners compete head-to-head in the prestigious World categories, the biggest prizes in the WTA programme. The categories cover the entire spectrum of the industry, from hotels and resorts to airlines and tour operators.”

And he also takes the opportunity to introduce Madeira. “At the same latitude as Morocco, Madeira has a subtropical climate and a unique ecosystem, which makes it the perfect year-round destination. The Atlantic archipelago is also just a short flight from most European cities”, he sums up its tourist potential in two sentences.

Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards, is quoted as saying that “excitement is building for our 2024 Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Madeira, and I look forward to joining leading figures in the travel industry from around the world for what promises to be a fabulous event that will be remembered for a long time to come.”

He adds: “Madeira is a destination blessed with incredible landscapes, a fascinating culture and delicious cuisine. This jewel of the Atlantic is also a world-class example of sensible tourism: a sector that is the driving force of the economy, but well balanced and managed sustainably.”

Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture and president of the Madeira Promotion Association, is also quoted in the preview: “It is a great honour for Madeira to host this important ceremony. Holding this event presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show the world how Madeira is a unique and special destination.”

The WTA “was created in 1993 to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the tourism industry”, and today it is a brand that “is recognized worldwide as the ultimate seal of quality, with winners setting the standard to which all others aspire”.

The annual WTA gala kicks off at 7pm with a welcome networking cocktail reception in the Grand Ballroom Foyer of the Savoy Palace, followed by the gala dinner and the winners’ announcement ceremony at 8pm, ending with a party at 11pm.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...