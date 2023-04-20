CHECK THE PROGRAM OF THE MEETING OF FERRARIS IN THE REGION

Madeirans and Tourists will attend, from tomorrow and until Tuesday, an unprecedented show in the Region with around 15 top Ferrari vehicles traveling our roads.

The initiative is from the ‘Ferrari Owners Clube Portugal’ and has the support of the APM and the City Council of Funchal.

Check out the initiative’s program:

TODAY

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Departure from the Hotel Savoy garage, where your Ferrari is parked, heading to Funchal City Hall.

4:30 pm

Car parking in Praça do Município.

Note: Vehicles are on display until the end of dinner.

17:00

Official Reception by His Excellency the Mayor of Funchal, Dr. Pedro Calado, in the Town Hall.

6:30 pm

Departure by transfer to the Savoy hotel.

Those who prefer can take the route on foot.

21:00

Welcome dinner sponsored by the Socicorreia Group

Location: Hotel Savoy Palace

Transfer to the town square to pick up the vehicles.

April 22 — Saturday

09:30 am

Joint departure from Garagem Hotel Savoy / Estrada Monumental

10:00 am

First stop and regrouping Estrada Monumental / in front of the Housing Complex “Varino” “Dubai”

Joint departure to Câmara de Lobos / Estreito / Cabo Girão

10:30 am

Stop at the Cabo Girão Viewpoint

11:00 am

Departure to Ribeira Brava / Ponta do Sol / Canhas / Paúl da Serra / Santa / Via Expresso – Ponta do Pargo / Prazeres / Vila da Calheta

13:00

Casa das Mudas – Visit to the Exhibitions

2 pm

Expected arrival time of vehicles. Pontoon Porto Recreio Calheta

Lunch Hotel Sacharum

4:30 pm

Return Funchal / Hotel Savoy

Calheta / Ponta do Sol / Ribeira Brava / Campanário / Via Fast / Funchal

Typical DINNER in Dubai Madeira (relaxed dinner)

Transfer for dinner and from dinner to the hotel.

April 23 — Sunday

09:30 am

Joint departure towards Avenida Sá Carneiro between the Rotunda and the Hotel Pestana CR7. Park reserved and guarded for this purpose

Small walking tour around the area

11:00 am

Departure from Avenida Sá Carneiro

Fast Route – Funchal – Ribeira Brava

11:30 am

Serra D’Agua stop

Poncha Regional

12:00

Departure from Serra D’Agua

Encumeada / São Vicente / Ponta Delgada / Santana

2:30 pm

Typical Regional Lunch

Location: Qtª do Furão – Santana

Sponsored by the Madeira Promotion Association

4:30 pm

Departure from Santana

Faial / Ribeiro Frio / Poiso / Terreiro da Luta / Funchal

5:30 pm

Hotel Savoy Palace

free dinner

April 24th — Monday

10:30 am

Funchal – Machico – Caniçal – Porto da Cruz

Engenhos do Norte / Madeira Rum

12:30 pm

Porto da Cruz / Portela / Santo da Serra

13:00

Lunch in Santo da Serra

Location: Santo da Serra Golf Club

Reserved and guarded parking for this purpose

3:30 pm

End of lunch and return to Funchal

Hotel Savoy Palace – Garage

6 pm

Reception at Quinta Vigia

8:30 pm

Closing dinner

savoy palace

April 25th — Tuesday

Until 10:30 am

Breakfast and end of the meeting.

