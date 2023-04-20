CHECK THE PROGRAM OF THE MEETING OF FERRARIS IN THE REGION

Madeirans and Tourists will attend, from tomorrow and until Tuesday, an unprecedented show in the Region with around 15 top Ferrari vehicles traveling our roads.
The initiative is from the ‘Ferrari Owners Clube Portugal’ and has the support of the APM and the City Council of Funchal.
Check out the initiative’s program:
TODAY
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Departure from the Hotel Savoy garage, where your Ferrari is parked, heading to Funchal City Hall.
4:30 pm
Car parking in Praça do Município.
Note: Vehicles are on display until the end of dinner.
17:00
Official Reception by His Excellency the Mayor of Funchal, Dr. Pedro Calado, in the Town Hall.
6:30 pm
Departure by transfer to the Savoy hotel.
Those who prefer can take the route on foot.
21:00
Welcome dinner sponsored by the Socicorreia Group
Location: Hotel Savoy Palace
Transfer to the town square to pick up the vehicles.
April 22 — Saturday
09:30 am
Joint departure from Garagem Hotel Savoy / Estrada Monumental
10:00 am
First stop and regrouping Estrada Monumental / in front of the Housing Complex “Varino” “Dubai”
Joint departure to Câmara de Lobos / Estreito / Cabo Girão
10:30 am
Stop at the Cabo Girão Viewpoint
11:00 am
Departure to Ribeira Brava / Ponta do Sol / Canhas / Paúl da Serra / Santa / Via Expresso – Ponta do Pargo / Prazeres / Vila da Calheta
13:00
Casa das Mudas – Visit to the Exhibitions
2 pm
Expected arrival time of vehicles. Pontoon Porto Recreio Calheta
Lunch Hotel Sacharum
4:30 pm
Return Funchal / Hotel Savoy
Calheta / Ponta do Sol / Ribeira Brava / Campanário / Via Fast / Funchal
Typical DINNER in Dubai Madeira (relaxed dinner)
Transfer for dinner and from dinner to the hotel.
April 23 — Sunday
09:30 am
Joint departure towards Avenida Sá Carneiro between the Rotunda and the Hotel Pestana CR7. Park reserved and guarded for this purpose
Small walking tour around the area
11:00 am
Departure from Avenida Sá Carneiro
Fast Route – Funchal – Ribeira Brava
11:30 am
Serra D’Agua stop
Poncha Regional
12:00
Departure from Serra D’Agua
Encumeada / São Vicente / Ponta Delgada / Santana
2:30 pm
Typical Regional Lunch
Location: Qtª do Furão – Santana
Sponsored by the Madeira Promotion Association
4:30 pm
Departure from Santana
Faial / Ribeiro Frio / Poiso / Terreiro da Luta / Funchal
5:30 pm
Hotel Savoy Palace
free dinner
April 24th — Monday
10:30 am
Funchal – Machico – Caniçal – Porto da Cruz
Engenhos do Norte / Madeira Rum
12:30 pm
Porto da Cruz / Portela / Santo da Serra
13:00
Lunch in Santo da Serra
Location: Santo da Serra Golf Club
Reserved and guarded parking for this purpose
3:30 pm
End of lunch and return to Funchal
Hotel Savoy Palace – Garage
6 pm
Reception at Quinta Vigia
8:30 pm
Closing dinner
savoy palace
April 25th — Tuesday
Until 10:30 am
Breakfast and end of the meeting.