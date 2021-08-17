Despite being under control, since 6 am this morning, the fire that broke out yesterday at the Rocha Alta site, in Machico, still gives work to the firefighters, with relights and small outbreaks.

According to the Municipal Civil Protection Service, there are 28 workers on the ground from two corporations (Municipal Firefighters of Machico and Madeira Volunteer Firefighters), supported by nine terrestrial means. Also involved in the operations is the fire fighting helicopter.

In the area of operations there are also means and members of the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Machico and the Regional Command for Relief Operations.

From Jornal Madeira