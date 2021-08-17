UK Photographers Visit MadeiraTobi Hughes17th August 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 Thanks to Martyn Turner for sending me these videos. Two well known UK photographers have been in Madeira, and both used the same location, for very different kinds of shots. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related