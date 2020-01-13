The maximum selling prices for the three most consumed fuels in Madeira have risen again this week, and a pretty steep rise as well.

According to the Ordinance published in the JORAM, from 0 pm on Monday, simple diesel, 95 gasoline and colored diesel have become more expensive.

Here are the prices for this week:

Super unleaded petrol IO 95 …….. € 1,502 per liter

Road diesel …………………………… € 1,321 per liter

Colored and marked diesel ………………. € 0.841 per liter

The prices that were in force until yesterday were as follows:

Super unleaded petrol IO 95 …….. € 1,476 per liter

Road diesel …………………………… € 1,285 per liter

Colored and marked diesel ………………. € 0.808 per liter