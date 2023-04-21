A Wet Morning.Tobi Hughes·21st April 2023Madeira News You may need your umbrella today especially on the west and south coast of the island where the rain will be more intense. The rain should clear later during the day and the weekend is looking dry and sunny with temperatures rising a little. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related