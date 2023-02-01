PCP ASKS THE GOVERNMENT TO INTERVENE IN THE FACE OF INCREASES IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS TARIFFS

The PCP today defended the need for Government intervention in the face of rising telecommunications tariffs, namely through price regulation, and reiterated that a public operator should be created in this sector.

On the day that NOS and MEO applied a 7.8% increase in the prices of their services, PCP deputy Bruno Dias considered, in statements to journalists in parliament, that this increase penalizes, “in a truly unacceptable way” , the “populations, workers, users and micro, small and medium-sized companies”.

The communist deputy stressed that “there are no reasons from the point of view of operating costs” for this increase and considered that the situation poses “with greater clarity” the question of the dominance of this sector “by economic groups” and its subjection “to the maximum profit logic”.

“It is necessary for the Government to intervene, once it has been identified – and with great rigor by the regulatory authority itself, for the circumstances of these increases. We have to start the political debate of the solutions, and the solutions that have to be considered politically have to do precisely with the regulation of prices”, he defended.

Bruno Dias asked for “a stronger response” from the State and the Government to the prices and tariffs of operators and that there be “courage to face economic groups”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...