Search continues for missing Polish tourist

The search continues for the 31-year-old Polish citizen who has been missing in the region since Sunday morning.

According to information obtained by JM, Igor Holewiński last made contact on Sunday morning, and it has not been possible to locate his whereabouts since then.

The search operations are ongoing and involve various resources from the authorities, namely the Public Security Police (PSP), the National Republican Guard (GNR), the Regional Civil Protection Service, the Forestry Police and the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN).

To date, there is no information about his whereabouts, and the authorities continue to work in a coordinated manner, keeping the investigation ongoing and search efforts active.

From Jornal Madeira

