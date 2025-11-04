The Christmas tree is starting to be set up in Praça do Povo.

The speed in which the lights have go up this year is the fastest I have seen since living here.

The Christmas tree in Praça do Povo is already being set up.

Unlike previous years, the festive lights started being installed earlier this year, and today many locations already have the effects in place.

The Christmas tree symbolizes the highlight of the light displays that Madeira puts up every year to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

It should also be noted that the light tunnel at Cais da Cidade is currently being assembled.

Like this: Like Loading...