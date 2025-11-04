Motorcycle crashes into five cars, paralyzing traffic in Funchal.

A motorcycle with two passengers collided with five cars this afternoon, around 6:00 PM, causing chaotic traffic in Funchal.

The motorcycle, which was exiting Rua das Dificuldades, ended up colliding with cars traveling on Rua 31 de Janeiro.

According to witness accounts from the scene, the motorcycle driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, or the accident may have been caused by a mechanical problem.

The couple riding the motorcycle, whose age and nationality could not be determined, were immediately assisted at the scene by a team from the Funchal Fire Brigade, assisted by EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team).

It was not possible to determine the severity of the injuries, but the newspaper understands that the victims were taken to the hospital.

Following this clash, traffic on Rua 31 de Janeiro was at a standstill for almost an hour, also affecting traffic on Rua 5 de Outubro and adjacent streets.

