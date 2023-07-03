Record number of passengers at the Region’s airports in May

11.2% increase compared to May last year and 42.8% more than the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, and 41% more than the best May to date (2017).

A total of 421,400 passengers were transported on 2,867 commercial flights in the month of May 2023, setting yet another milestone this year, thus ensuring that the fifth month is the best in passenger movement at the two airports in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. .

“The Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM) releases today, based on information from ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, the first data on air transport in RAM, for the month of May 2023”, he informs, highlighting year-on-year variations of 11.2% and 1.5%, respectively for passengers and aircraft. “When compared to May 2019 (pre-pandemic period), there was also a 42.8% growth in passenger movement and 26.2% in aircraft movement”, he adds.

However, there is no other month of May with a better performance than that of 2023, surpassing the best record for this month since 1976 by 41%. passengers moved in May this year.

“Considering the accumulated 2023 (from January to May), the year-on-year changes in aircraft and passenger movements were +23.7% and +37.2%, respectively”, adds DREM.

More planes with more passengers

“Each aircraft (considering those that landed and took off together) carried, on average, about 153 passengers (140 in May 2022), at Madeira airport, while at Porto Santo that value exceeded 85 passengers (69 in same month)”, he says, revealing increasing numbers in both infrastructures.

“In May 2023, the movement of domestic and international passengers at airports in RAM registered positive year-on-year variations, with international traffic growing more (+15.4%) than domestic traffic (+6.6%). period before the pandemic (2019), international traffic grew by 43.9% and domestic traffic by 41.4%”, thus revealing very similar growth.

From Diário Notícias

