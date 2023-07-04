4-YEAR-OLD BOY DIES AFTER FALLING IN LEVADA DOS PIORNAIS

A four-year-old child could not resist the injuries he suffered after falling in Levada dos Piornais last Friday. The death was eventually confirmed last night.

As far as it was possible to determine, the child fell into the waterway, ending up being dragged by the water for a few meters. He was found by passers-by who were in the area, already unconscious.

The victim was rescued and resuscitated by the Firefighters Sapadores do Funchal and EMIR, having been transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

Despite the efforts of the medical teams, the boy did not resist the injuries caused. Death was eventually declared on Sunday night.

 

  1. This is such tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with this wee boy’s family and the emergency services at this truly awful time. RIP dearest soul 🙏🕯💜

  3. This levada is in a poor and dangerous state. I have walked it a few times and have become increasingly concerned. I was going to write to you Toby to ask if anyone knew how to report such problems to authorities? I am not sure how to contact you directly rather than by comments? This levada runs above Funchal from the football stadium along the hill.It was an accident waiting to happen. There are missing slabs over it and no handrail at times.

  4. And where were the parents when this poor child fell in ??
    All too often you see parents on phones or talking to others totally oblivious to the fact their child/ children is ‘ exploring ‘ in an unsafe manner and not being looked after or guided.
    Amounts to child abuse to me ….
    Poor passers by that found the child and performed first aid – certainly spoilt their holiday.
    Why can parents not take full charge of children and watch over them in a responsible manner these days🤷‍♀️
    Only for the mighty rescue services to have to deal with an incident that could have easily been avoided.
    An incident will lie heavy with them too for a long long time!
    Bless the child’s passing and his family and circle of friends, a life and lifetime lost through negligence .

  5. When I last walked it last March 2023 there were several sections where occasional concrete slabs covering the levada were missing. I could see how a child could fall through and be swept away under existing slabs by the fast flowing water. If this was what happened it must have been horrific, what a terrible way to go.

  6. Oh what a tragedy ! pure Boy , pure Parents , i Never Will take children to the Levadas , RIP Little one 🙏 no more words ! Conny

