4-YEAR-OLD BOY DIES AFTER FALLING IN LEVADA DOS PIORNAIS

A four-year-old child could not resist the injuries he suffered after falling in Levada dos Piornais last Friday. The death was eventually confirmed last night.

As far as it was possible to determine, the child fell into the waterway, ending up being dragged by the water for a few meters. He was found by passers-by who were in the area, already unconscious.

The victim was rescued and resuscitated by the Firefighters Sapadores do Funchal and EMIR, having been transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

Despite the efforts of the medical teams, the boy did not resist the injuries caused. Death was eventually declared on Sunday night.

