Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport is closed after a problem arose with a Ryanair plane destined for Lisbon.

Flight FR384 that was due to take off for Lisbon this afternoon, at 3:15 pm, was evacuated, allegedly due to smoke coming out of the aircraft.

There are many means of the airport’s firefighters on site and at this time they do not take off or land planes.

From Diário Notícias

