Porto Santo Line (PSL) canceled the trips scheduled for this Sunday, November 15th, between Madeira and Porto Santo, due to bad weather conditions “that jeopardise the safety of the ship and its passengers”.

Thus, the journey between Funchal and Porto Santo will not take place at 8 am, nor Porto Santo-Funchal at 7 pm.

PSL informs that whoever wants to change the ticket must go to one of the company’s branches or contact the number 291 210 300 (weekdays from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm).

From Diário Notícias