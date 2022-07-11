REGIONAL GOVERNMENT FACEBOOK PAGE CONTINUES TO BE ‘HACKED

The official page of the Regional Government on the social network Facebook continues to be ‘hacked’, with content not associated with the Madeiran executive being regularly published.

In recent days, and especially during the night from Sunday to Monday, several promotional videos of series from the Netflix streaming platform were shared.

It is recalled that last week, the Regional Government itself notified that its page had been the target of a cyberattack.

At the time, a live online game was being broadcast, which lasted several hours.

The regional executive informed that the situation was being monitored and resolved by the competent services of the Government, having also requested “the cooperation and urgent intervention of the judicial and police bodies, in order to remedy the incident as soon as possible”.

More asked that users only follow the channels of the Regional Government that were not compromised, also warning them not to respond to messages originating from the ‘hacked’ page.

From Jornal Madeira

