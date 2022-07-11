THREE DIVERTED PLANES AND SEVERAL ‘TURNING AROUND’ AT MADEIRA AIRPORT

The airport operation in Madeira is experiencing some constraints this morning, due to the winds that have been felt in Santa Cruz.

For now, three planes have already been diverted, specifically the Ryanair flight from Lisbon, which should have landed in the Region at 8:30 am, another by Easyjet, also from the Portuguese capital, which was scheduled to arrive at 9 am, and one from Transavia, who departed this morning from Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, several aircraft continue to circle in the air waiting for an opportunity to land. This is the case of two TAP aircraft, which flew from Porto and Lisbon to Madeira and which should have already set foot on regional soil at 7:50 am and 0:00 am, respectively.

