MACHICO FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT FIRE CAUSED BY ROCKETS

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Two vehicles from the Municipal Fire Department of Machico are currently fighting a fire that may have been caused by rockets launched following the feast of Nossa Senhora da Graça.

At a time when the Region is facing a heat wave, it is worth remembering that the risk of fire is great and that risky behaviors should be avoided, such as the creation of bonfires and the use of rockets.

On its page, the Regional Civil Protection Service reminds the population that:

It is forbidden to carry out burnings or bonfires for recreation or leisure, or for cooking;
The use of burning and combustion equipment intended for lighting or cooking is prohibited;
It is forbidden to burn cut and piled woods and any type of leftovers from exploitation;
It is forbidden to launch balloons with lit fuses or any other type of rockets;
It is forbidden to smoke or make fire of any kind in the forest areas and roads that surround them.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleINVESTMENT OF 7.5 MILLION IN QUINTA DA TORRINHA TO ATTRACT LUXURY TOURISM
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. What idiots last time when I was visiting my mother in Santo Antonio Da Serra Santa Cruz someone in around in the area of Matur did provoke a big fire because did used a electric machine in the country side despite begin forbidden the use of this machines and all dark smoke did cover the houses of the area were my mother lives

    Reply

  2. Well it’s not “rocket science” is it, how many had been let off Saturday afternoon here in Calheta I couldn’t count…………

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: