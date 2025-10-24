Nurses’ strike participation is around 80%

Juan Carvalho, president of the Madeira Nurses’ Union, contacted by JM, has just reported that strike participation in the region is, in the morning, between 78 and 80%.

“This means that in many health centers we currently have no nurses on duty, and in the rest, they are working with reduced staff or under many constraints,” the union leader highlighted.

As for the Marmeleiros Hospital, in Monte, Juan Carvalho reveals that adherence is around 92%, meaning that “there are no nurses on duty in outpatient consultations, and only the minimum requirements are guaranteed for inpatients.”

At Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, the union leader points out that outpatient consultations are “half-staffed,” emergency rooms are operating with minimal services, and scheduled surgeries in the operating room have been postponed. “We only have two teams operating: the general emergency room and the oncology team,” he said.

For Juan Carvalho, these numbers “show that nurses have understood the message, understood what is at stake, and are sending a strong signal that they want to see their problems resolved.”

It should be noted that in the afternoon the participation percentage may increase.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...