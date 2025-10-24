Lobo Marinho now connects to electricity on land

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, participated today, at 12 noon, in the inauguration ceremony of the On-Shore Power Supply (OPS) connection of the Lobo Marinho vessel, in the Port of Funchal.

With this system, the ship can turn off its auxiliary engines while docked and receive electricity directly from the onshore grid, avoiding the need to burn fuel to keep the equipment running.

The OPS solution, already adopted in several international ports, significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions and other pollutants, as well as noise and vibration in the port area. This measure improves the comfort of passengers, crew, and residents, while contributing to a cleaner environment and compliance with increasingly stringent environmental standards.

This operation is part of a broader project to reduce the environmental impact of the Lobo Marinho, promoted by Porto Santo Line Transportes Marítimos, Lda., which also includes the installation of the BioHFO system, variable speed drives (VFD) for cooling and ventilation, application of X8 silicone paint, thermal curtains and a performance optimization system.

The total planned investment is 3.6 million euros, with an estimated incentive of 3 million euros.

According to the objectives defined by the company, in 2026, compared to 2022, the intervention will allow a 58% reduction in CII, 2% in EEXI, 46% in particles, 30% in NOx and 49% in SOx, reinforcing the commitment to reducing pollutant emissions.

From Diário Notícias

