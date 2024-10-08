Connection between São Vicente and Ponta Delgada via Quebradas reopened

The regional road link between São Vicente and Ponta Delgada, in the Quebradas area, reopened to traffic last Friday and was visited this afternoon by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

This was one of the works to restore minimum safety and operational conditions, after the flood on December 25, 2020, which affected the populations of Ponta Delgada and Boaventura.

On the road parallel to the sea, which has completely collapsed in two areas and demands respect due to the escarpment above, a concrete structure was created at one point to protect against possible breaks.

From Jornal Madeira

