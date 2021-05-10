Funchal is already beginning to feel the resumption of tourism (albeit gradual) and, with it, a ‘smell’ of the much desired normality of pre-covid times.

This morning there were already several tourists walking the streets of the Madeiran capital, bringing renewed hope to the tourism sector, especially affected by the current pandemic situation.

Remember that. as reported by JM in its print edition last Saturday, the largest influx of visitors arriving in Madeira is already noticeable at Madeira International Airport, having landed around 1,800 people on this day.

From Jornal Madeira