Funchal is already beginning to feel the resumption of tourism (albeit gradual) and, with it, a ‘smell’ of the much desired normality of pre-covid times.

This morning there were already several tourists walking the streets of the Madeiran capital, bringing renewed hope to the tourism sector, especially affected by the current pandemic situation.

Remember that. as reported by JM in its print edition last Saturday, the largest influx of visitors arriving in Madeira is already noticeable at Madeira International Airport, having landed around 1,800 people on this day.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  1. Richard Greaves Reply

    From your photos Toni they don’t all seem to be wearing face masks or keeping any social distance.
    Danger arrives again on the island!

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      Actually, fro the photos I can see them all using a mask (at least the ones that where it is possibly to check it).

    • MauriceGReed Reply

      Wearing masks outside is a total waste of time, even if it is in the rules. Wearing masks indoors is definitely important.

      Why you ask? Because outside the air is constantly moving so any droplets of moisture containing covid being breathed out by an infected person are rapidly dispersed where the UV days from the sun will kill the virus or the droplets drift to the ground. The only way you can catch the virus outside is if you sat close and opposite an infected person for around 15 minutes or so that you could inhale sufficient Covid containing-droplets for you to become infected.

      Indoors the air does not circulate as much and so Covid can build up thus the need for all to wear masks.

      • Evgeny Reply

        It couldn’t be said better . Muzzles are completely useless outside.

        Is it compulsary to wear masks outside now? If yes, then it is better to avoid Funchal on my trip and focus only on nature (hopefully no one will check them on levadas)

      • Antonio Lamas Reply

        We know a lot more about this virus than we knew one year ago and it is that knowledge that led several health boards to make the wearing of masks outside compulsory, not because they think it is funny to see people with masks. I know UK never recommended masks outside but the unfortunante truth is that UK had horrific infection numbers so its not one of those cases we can say UK took the right measures.

  2. Russell Keeley Reply

    … Richard ?? “Danger” arrives in the form of your non factual comment !! ,, may I suggest you visit Specsavers …

  3. Richard Greaves Reply

    Maurice, sounds as if you should be on the Government health advisory committee. You obviously thinks you know more than them.
    As for Russell, perhaps he needs to learn English and reread what I said, quote “they don’t all seem to be wearing face masks” end quote. This is a true statement.

    • MauriceGReed Reply

      I have read numerous scientific articles on the subject. Maybe you should too?

  4. Russell Keeley Reply

    … Richard as always you attempt to be an Aloof Grand Master in Pointless over analysing beginning with your opening comment and continuing with your second ???? …

