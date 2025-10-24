“I have no idea what they’re talking about. These days we have a certain level of complacency with this news, because they keep saying so many things… I haven’t been informed of anything yet. Has anyone informed me of anything? I don’t know what it’s about, I have no idea. I’m completely calm,” said Miguel Albuquerque today, on the sidelines of his visit to Lobo Marinho.

Faced with the possibility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office requesting the lifting of the immunities he holds as President of the Regional Government and State Councilor, he added:

“If the Regional Assembly or the Council of State’s immunity is being waived, I don’t know why. Tell me why, because I have no idea. I have nothing to do with it. I haven’t been contacted by anyone yet. I have no idea about any of this.”

Questioned about the alleged illicit financing of PSD/Madeira:

“We’ve been at it for years… Let’s see if we understand each other: this seems like a joke! Every day a news story comes out and people’s honor is questioned. All PSD campaigns are audited and monitored by the Constitutional Court, like all campaigns. The people involved in this are people involved in accounting. I don’t understand any of this, nor do I want to understand, nor do I want to have anything to do with it.”

Regarding the existence of meetings at Quinta Vigia related to party financing, he responded:

“I have fifty meetings a day at Quinta Vigia! I don’t deal with campaign finance, that’s absurd. I don’t understand any of that, and I don’t want to know.”

As reported in today’s edition of DIÁRIO, on page 13, under the title ‘Process ‘Ab Initio’ will have seen new developments’, the investigation into the alleged financing of PSD/Madeira has entered a new phase, according to Canal NOW, citing a ruling from 24 September.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...