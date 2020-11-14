The tunnel between Doca do Cavacas and Praia Formosa is temporarily closed, due to adverse weather conditions, with intense maritime agitation.

According to the Funchal City Council’s news portal – funchal.pt – this is a preventive measure that will continue as long as the bad weather forecast for the Region persists.

Having been down to Praia Formosa a short time ago, the walkway to Câmera de Lobos can also been taped off.

The tide is well on its way out, but the waves were really crashing in, so I’m pretty sure there will be some damage at high tide later tonight.

Some photos from earlier.