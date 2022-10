A foreign citizen was injured this morning at Clube Naval do Seixal, when she slipped on an area with rocks and ended up being injured.

The Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were called to help this tourist who had injuries. It seems the woman was left with only a broken wrist, but could have been much worse in this area.

The woman was taken in an ambulance to the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, to carry out exams.

From Jornal Madeira

