The Institute of Health Administration, IP-RAM reported this Saturday that the second suspected case of infection with a new Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira has been validated, after clinical and epidemiological evaluation by health authorities.

This is a patient from Italy, who was referred to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The patient will remain in hospital isolation and biological samples will be collected for analysis.

This release will be updated as soon as the laboratory result is known.

